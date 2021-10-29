Henry Lee Porter, Sr., 64, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday at his residence. Mr. Porter worked for several years with the Mine & Mill Supply. He was a member of the Landmark Apostolic Church.

Mr. Porter is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Debra Haile Porter of Dawson Springs; one son, Henry Lee Porter, Jr. (Natalie) of Symsonia; two grandchildren, Grayson Porter and Everleigh Porter.

There will be no services for Mr. Porter at this time.

