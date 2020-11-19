ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mary Katherine Thomas, 74, of Rochester, New York, formerly of Earlington, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Highlands of Brighton in Rochester, New York. Mary was born May 27, 1946, in Earlington to the late James and Rosa L. Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Daniel Xavier Thomas; two sisters, Ruby McClellan and Jessie Carter; and three brothers, Ellis, Joseph and Luther Thomas.
Survivors include her son, William G. Thomas; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Glenda Scisney of Earlington; three brothers, Lincoln (Wanda) Thomas, David Thomas of Earlington and Gene Thomas of Louisville; one cousin, Floyd Eaves of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Services will be noon Saturday at Metropolitan Funeral Chapel at 109 W. Ave., Rochester, NY 14611.
