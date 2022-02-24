Linda Traylor McDaniel, 68, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born August 16, 1953 in Princeton, KY, to the late John H. Traylor and Betty Holt Traylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mack McDaniel; and her sisters, Denise Allen and Patricia Gentry.
Linda was a member of White Plains Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School, attended Western Kentucky University, and later graduated from University of Southern Indiana. She worked in the commercial restaurant business, managing many bars, country clubs, and casinos along the way. Her hobbies were reading and doing puzzles, especially crosswords. Most of all, she loved her family, which meant everything to her.
Linda is survived by her brother, Terry (Jenny) Traylor of Evansville, IN; nephews, TJ (Lori) Gentry of Madisonville and Todd (Brooke) Traylor of Haubstadt, IN; niece; Molly (William) Ray of Taylorsville, KY; brother-in-law, Terry Gentry; and great nieces and nephews, Rigsby, Reed, and Ross Traylor, and Tucker and Rory Ray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
