Danny Lee Groves, 74, of Hanson, passed away Tuesday at Brighton Cornerstone with his family at his side. Born Nov. 26, 1947, to the late Elsie and Addie (Rolley) Groves. He worked as a coalminer throughout his life, and in his spare time he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family and spending time with them.
Preceded in death by his wife, Nola (Crick) Groves; daughter, Tammy Groves Travis; brother, Atley Groves; and sisters, Yvonda Jenkins, Blondie Carlton and Shirley Stanley.
Survived by his daughter, Sandy (Tommy) Foreman of Hanson; brother, Raymond (Shirley) Groves of White Plains; sisters, Joyce (Glen) Stanley of Nortonville and Doris (Harold) Crick of Pendleton; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held Saturday at noon at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Donnie Neal officiating. Burial to follow at Yeargins Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Wesley Crick, Harold Crick, Marty Crick, Michael Majors, Wayne Carlton and Brian Harper.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Farmer and the entire staff at Brighton Cornerstone for the excellent care and compassion provided to Mr. Groves and the family during his time with them.
