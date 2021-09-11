Frances Arlene Thomas Hill, 63, of Paducah, formerly of Earlington, entered into her eternal rest at 5:37 a.m Tuesday at Columbus Regional Health Hospital, Indiana. Born July 6, 1958, in Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late Hobert Thomas and Hiawatha Simms Thomas. She was baptized at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Earlington, was a U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and Army National Guard Veteran, and a graduate of Paducah Community College where she received an Associate’s Degree. She loved reading, working puzzles and was an avid painter. She was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Edward Hill.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memories, two sons, David Branch of Columbus and Joseph Branch of Paducah; two daughters, Alicia Branch and Kaltiki Johnson, both of Paducah; one brother, The Reverend Donald (Beverly) Thomas of Earlington; two sisters, Janet Isabell and Charmaine Brown, both of Madisonville; 10 grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 15 at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. The Reverend Terrance Minor will officiate. Burial will be at noon Friday Sept. 17 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville with military honors performed by the U.S. Navy and Pennyrile/Christian County Honor Guards. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements and where condolences can be shared at www.elliott
