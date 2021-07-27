Richard “Dick” W. McCracken, 95, of Madisonville, died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Richard retired from G.E. as a long range forecaster. He was of the Methodist faith. Richard was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during WWII.
Survivors include his wife, Emeline Fesmire McCracken; daughter, Janice (Dennis) Holland.
Service: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Memorial contributions: Joseph “Eddie” Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center, 926 Veterans Dr., Hanson, KY 42413 or Covenant Community Church, 1055 N Main St, Madisonville, KY 42431.
