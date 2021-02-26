Doris Thomas Cartwright, 89, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 20, 1931, in Earlington to the late Rose Martin Thomas and Rufus Thomas. Doris was formerly a manager at the Kwik Pic and was a member of Grapevine Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed quilting and loved cooking. She was known for her great tasting chocolate pies. Her true love was spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Bremen Matthew Cartwright; two sisters; and four brothers.
Survivors include her sons, Larry (Donna) Cartwright of Lexington and Dale (Sharon) Cartwright of Eddyville; daughter Patty Oglesby of Madisonville; grandsons Christopher (Abbey) Cartwright of Pleasant View, Tennessee, and Matthew Cartwright of Eddyville; granddaughters Natalie Oglesby of Lexington and Hannah (Jason) Keeler of Bloomington, Indiana; great-granddaughters Brinley, Evelyn, Lucille, Riley and Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be noon Saturday at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Bill Egbert officiating.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ memory to Grapevine Baptist Church, 85 Sandcut Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
