HENDERSON — Teresa Diane Cox Evans, 60, of Henderson, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1959, in Madisonville to Peggy Ann Gregory Cox Graham and the late, JR Ray Cox. Teresa was a member of Faith Way Baptist Church in Corydon. She loved her family more than life itself. She was a prayer warrior and always prayed for others more than herself. Teresa loved frogs and enjoyed collecting them. She passed the time by doing word search puzzles and coloring. She is and will continue to be greatly missed by family and those she came in contact with.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Derrick Dustin Evans; and her stepfather, Robert Graham.
Survivors include her husband and soul mate of 41 years, and with whom she had a loving and caring matrimony, Frank Evans of Henderson; mother Peggy Ann Graham of Madisonville; stepmother Annise June Cox of Madisonville; a once-in-a-lifetime son and daughter-in-law, Zachary and Kayela (Day) Evans of Manitou; one marvelous and precious granddaughter, Hadleigh Grace Evans; brothers and sisters-in-law, the Rev. Dwight and Janice Cox of Henderson and Chris and Sherry Graham of Newburgh, Indiana; four nephews; one niece; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several aunts and uncles; and her very special extended family in Canada.
The funeral service was Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Bill Crabtree officiating and the Rev. Dwight Cox assisting. Burial followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. The visitation was Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers were Jason Hale, Matt Graham, Heath Cox, Noah McCool, Kyler Day and Tyler Wolf.
Memorial contributions may be made in Teresa’s memory to St. Anthony Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.