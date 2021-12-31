Virgil Deon Ladd, 81, of Dawson Springs, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his residence. He retired with Westate Construction and was a member of the Lafayette Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Kaye Johnson Ladd; daughter Deonna Kaye Ladd Adams; and sister Ona Gayle Fraser.
Service: 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs and streaming live at Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial: Lafayette Cemetery near Dawson Springs. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
