Will Nash Carson, 83, of Manitou, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home. He is now residing in heaven with the Lord.
He was raised in Gulfport, Mississippi, the youngest of four children of Searle and Eunice Carson. Will graduated from Gulfport High School in 1955. He received his bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1964, worked for the department of family and children’s services in Savannah, Georgia, then received his master’s degree in social work from the University of Tulane in 1973. Will was a retired psychiatric social worker, having been employed for 22 years by the Pennyroyal Mental Health Center in Madisonville. He was a therapist and was over the day program for the severely mentally ill and retired in 1995.
Mr. Carson was a Baptist and a Christian by faith. He was a veteran, having served as an Army paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division for three years and was honorably discharged in 1959.
He was married to Linda Clower of Crystal Springs, Mississippi, for 30 years until her death in 1996. They had two fine sons, George and David. Will married Barbara Dale Dame Taylor of Manitou in 2006.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Carson Reeves; and his brother, Searle H. Carson Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Carson of Manitou; sons David Carson of Fairfax, Virginia, and George (Meredith) Carson of Greensboro, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Emma, Sophia and Lilianna; stepchildren Jimmy (Liz) Parish of Manitou, Lana (Kenny) Capps of Madisonville and Anita (David) Farmer of Manitou; sister Genie (Charlie) Webb of Gulfport, Mississippi; three nieces; and one nephew.
The service will be 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with his good friend Dr. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Madisonville. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell and Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Parish, David Farmer, Kenny Capps, Chris Gwynn, Josh Parish and Davey Coker.
Memorial contributions may be made in Will’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.