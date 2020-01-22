Carl Phillip Ciarrocchi, 74, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born October 9, 1945, in Lincoln Park, Michigan, to the late Leo Ciarrocchi and Ruth Puplasky Ciarrocchi. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Ciarrocchi.
Carl graduated from Eastern Michigan University and worked at the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan for 30 years. He started there as a young man on the lawn crew and retired as a Human Resources executive at the early age of 50. A few years into retirement, Carl was looking for a quieter lifestyle, and he and his wife Cathy moved to Madisonville. Carl instantly fell in love with Kentucky and the small town way of life. In time, he made many good friends at the YMCA, the Tri-County Gun Club in Providence, and the American Legion in Sebree. He enjoyed the company of his Legion buddies six days a week and often prepared food to feed the “boys” on Saturdays.
Carl was both humbled and proud to be a Kentucky Colonel, having been nominated by good friend John Walters for his work in the community. Carl loved to play ice hockey in his younger days. He was a gun enthusiast and a lifetime member of the Harley Owners Group. Carl was also an animal lover who started feeding the deer and the birds in his backyard almost as soon as he moved in. He loved his cats Doggie, Buster and Sweetie, mourning as each of them left his life. When grand-dog Desi came along, he was happy to pour his affection on her.
Carl is survived by his wife, Catherine Wallace Ciarrocchi; one daughter, Meghan (Kevin) Kruslemsky of Beverly Hills, MI; two sons, Craig Ciarrocchi of Melvindale MI and Christopher (Nathalie) Ciarrocchi of Allen Park, MI; and three grandchildren, Tasman Kruslemsky of Beverly Hills and Isabelle and Lily Ciarrocchi of Allen Park.
A visitation will be held at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 3 pm to 5 pm.
There will be a service at a later date in Michigan to honor Carl’s memory.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com. The family requests no flowers. Contributions to charity of choice in Carl’s memory would be appreciated.
