Charlotte Wicks, 61, of Madisonville, went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021. Charlotte was born Nov. 19, 1959, to the late Charles and Betty Wicks.
Charlotte was retired from the Hopkins County Schools system. She was a dedicated member of the Liberty Baptist Church and a member of the Daughters of the Nile. She loved traveling with her friends and spending time with her family. Charlotte enjoyed working with children and was a big UK fan, attending games as often as possible. One thing that people will remember most is her smile. She was always smiling.
She was preceded in
death by her parents, Charles and Betty; and sister Martha Wicks.
She is survived by a sister, Jo (Tim) Purdy; a brother, Danny (Carrie) Wicks; nieces Ashley (Jonathan) Fulkerson, Jessica (Dalton) Hays and Samantha Wicks; nephews Justin (Lana) Purdy and Daniel (Amber) Purdy; along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service was held at Odd Fellows Cemetery for the family. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church.
A mask is required to attend the memorial service.
