DAWSON SPRINGS — Delliah Jane Womble, 77, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Tradewater Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Dawson Springs. She was a Pentecostal minister and worked in church evangelism.

Survivors: daughters, Samanthia (Aric) Cummings, Helen (Lance) Richens, and Sandy Pryor; and son, Duke Womble.

She will be laid to rest in Missouri by her late husband.

