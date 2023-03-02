DAWSON SPRINGS — Delliah Jane Womble, 77, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Tradewater Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Dawson Springs. She was a Pentecostal minister and worked in church evangelism.
Survivors: daughters, Samanthia (Aric) Cummings, Helen (Lance) Richens, and Sandy Pryor; and son, Duke Womble.
She will be laid to rest in Missouri by her late husband.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
