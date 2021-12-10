The Rev. Aurelius Bradley transitioned from his earthly home to eternity on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. He was a lifelong resident of Hopkins County, as he was born to the late Venolia Conner and James K. Bradley on Aug. 17, 1942. He was educated in the Hopkins County schools, attending Rosenwald High School. On April 22, 1970, he joined Theresa Mae Peppers Bradley in holy matrimony, and they remained married until his death.
The Rev. Bradley accepted Christ at an early age as a member of Eastview Baptist Church and later joined Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He became an ordained minister on June 22, 2003.
He believed in providing for his family, which was demonstrated in his long work history at various careers. He worked in downtown Madisonville as a shoe shiner, and at both the Dr. Salmon Clinic and the Hopkins County Hospital in environmental services. He retired from the Star Mine, where he was a coal miner and member of the UMWA for more than 19 years.
In addition to his parents, the Rev. Bradley was preceded in death by one brother, Parvin Bell; and two sisters, Otyne Goodings and Robbie Gilmore.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 51 years, Theresa Mae Peppers Bradley; daughter Minister Felicia Lorene Bradley; grandson Aaron Terrell Bradley; goddaughter Mia Duckworth; sister Hartence Smith; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, family and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Oak Grove Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Browder Cemetery.
A mask is required.
Mason & Sons is entrusted with arrangements.
