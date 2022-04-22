Nancy Dobbins, 67, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home.

She was an assistant manager at Wal-Mart.

Survivors: husband, Lawrence Dobbins; daughter, Carrie Shultz; son, Corey Parker; stepdaughters, Kathy Dobbins, Renee Dobbins, and Amanda Dobbins; brother, Edwin Earl Parker; and sister, Lisa Jean Parker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

