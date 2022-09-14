SLAUGHTERS — Kenneth Eldon Gower II, 54 of Slaughters, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by love.
He was born in Henderson to the late Kenneth Gower I and Christine (Stanley) Gower January 2, 1968. He graduated from Webster County High School in 1986 and ITT in 1988 with an associate degree in computer-aided drafting. After graduation, he began employment with Carhartt in 1989 until he retired in 2015. He was an egg producer for Tyson until the time of his passing.
Kenny loved many things in his life including family, hunting, guns, the family farm, cooking, tractors, music, antiques, and playing spades on his phone. He was also known as a hard worker to anyone that asked.
Kenny was preceded in death by his beloved parents and his sisters, Barbara (Gower) Pyle and Sherri (Gower) Murray.
Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lesa (Goad) Gower, whom he married September 1, 1990; his son, Micheal Austin of Slaughters; and his beloved and cherished granddaughter, Leila Mae Austin of Slaughters. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
The memorial service will be 3 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel, with Bro. Jackie Dale Townsend officiating. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
