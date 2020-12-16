Sharon Ann Harris, 73, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Dawson Springs Health and Rehab in Dawson Springs, KY.
She was born April 15, 1947 in Madisonville, KY, to the late Frank Berry and Tula Jones Berry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rick Watson Harris.; infant daughter, Kristy Harris; brother, Mark Berry; and sister, Wilma Ritchea.
Sharon loved I Love Lucy and Lucille Ball. She enjoyed going to flea markets, antique stores, going roller skating, and loved listening to ’50s and ’60s music. Sharon enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Krista Harris Rowland of Madisonville and Shanon Freeman of Nashville, TN; one sister, Patricia (Bill) Hibbs of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Meagan (Lane) Arnett, Emma Rowland, and Rick Freeman; three great-grandchildren, Rylan, Watson, and Hudson Arnett; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately Friday, December 18, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. DeWayne “Rap” Golightly officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Due to Covid-19, if you would like to be in attendance of the funeral, please contact Krista at redbird4720@yahoo.com.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
