NORTONVILLE — Timothy Michael Dietz, 71, of Nortonville, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home.
Survivors: sons, Steven Dietz, Mike Dietz, and Keith Dietz, and sisters, Elizabeth Whaley and Von Allen.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville, with military rites performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
