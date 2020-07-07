TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kenneth Rich of Tallahassee, Florida, and formerly of Madisonville, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 80 on June 29, 2020. He was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church.
He has been married to the love of his life, Marilyn Blue Rich, for 51 years. Together, God gave them a boy, Jason (Danyale) and a girl, Julie (Chris Claridge), of which were the apples of his eye.
Kenneth, a loyal American, served in the United States Army, practicing with the Green Beret as a sharpshooter.
He has taught our children independence and life skills, of which they still carry through to this day.
He is survived by two grandchildren, Allison and Sydney; a brother, Darrel; a sister, Lois; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death are his parents, Rosa and Claude Rich; brothers Buster, Gus and Bill; and sisters Thelma, Charlene and Lou.
A private graveside service will be held at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters on Wednesday, with Bro. Kevin Jett officiating. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Hanson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 55, Hanson, KY 42413 or Slaughters Cemetery Inc., P.O. Box 23, Slaughters, KY 42456.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
