With profound sadness, we announce that Betty Jo Hailey Trover (Betty) passed away August 25th, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, IN. She was 94 years old.
Betty was born on May 24th, 1928 in Gulfport, MS. Her parents were Marguerite and Harold Hailey. When Betty was a child, the family moved to San Antonio, TX, where Betty grew up and later attended Alamo Heights High School. After graduating from high school, Betty attended Baylor University. As a young woman, Betty worked as a medical secretary at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, which is where she met her future husband, Dr. Faull S. Trover Sr. of Earlington, KY.
The couple married on December 30th, 1950 and resided in Madisonville, KY. They were married for nearly 50 years until Dr. Trover’s death on May 8th, 2000. Betty is survived by her four children: Dr. Faull S. Trover (Kim) of Murray, KY; Dr. Barton C. Trover (Suzi) of Broussard, LA; Dr. Marguerite T. Tennille (Ben) of Charleston, SC; and Anne T. Ewing (Jeff) of Madisonville, KY.
Betty is the adored grandmother of eight grandchildren: Trover Wilson (Sean Lewis), Laura Hailey Wilson, Molly Deahl (Christopher), Emile Sumner (Ben), Harper Wilson (Holli), Elizabeth Ewing, Claire Wilson, and Kathleen Faulk (Evan). She also has five great-grandchildren: Kate Sumner, Liv Sumner, Oliver Faulk, Hayden Faulk, and Jamison Deahl. Additionally, she leaves behind her special friend and companion of 12 years, John Myers. Betty loved her family deeply, and she treasured her many friends.
Betty was active in her community and dedicated herself to a number of worthwhile causes. She was a proud, longtime member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Madisonville and was instrumental in local committees such as the Fannie Hart Circle, Ladies Book Club, Cancer Support Group, and Hopkins County Woman’s Medical Alliance. Betty was also a past board member of the Hopkins County YMCA, an organization she valued for its focus on family and health. She was always a staunch supporter of education, and Betty was given the honor of being named the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) “Benefactor of the Year” in 2007.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 3rd from 4:00 PM—6:00 PM at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home located at 2285 N. Main Street, Madisonville, KY. There will be a second visitation held on Sunday, September 4th at 1:00 PM at First Christian Church, 1030 College Drive in Madisonville, KY, immediately before the funeral at 2:00 PM at the church. Rev. Kara Foster will officiate. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington, KY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Hopkins County YMCA, Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, and the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
For those unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be made available on First Christian Church’s Facebook page. The video of the service will also be uploaded to the church’s YouTube page. Please contact First Christian Church for the link and additional details.
