Trudy Ann Ezell, 75, of Madisonville, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.

Survivors: sons, Kenny (Nancy) Ezell II and Jeff (Vicky) Ezell, and brother, Steve (Linda) Allen Dawson.

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.