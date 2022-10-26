Trudy Ann Ezell, 75, of Madisonville, died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: sons, Kenny (Nancy) Ezell II and Jeff (Vicky) Ezell, and brother, Steve (Linda) Allen Dawson.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
