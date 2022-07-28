NEBO — Wanda Faye Evitts, 68, of Nebo passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born March 31, 1954, in Nebo to the late Millie Mae Woods Vincent and Carl Thomas Vincent. Wanda was a beloved mother and homemaker and was of the Christian faith.
Mrs. Evitts is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Jane Clayton and Dorothy Lee Weaver; and six brothers, George Vincent, Carl Vincent, Jr., Billy Ray Vincent, Bobby Earl Vincent, Charlie Vincent, and Frankie Vincent.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Rodger Evitts of Nebo; two daughters, Karen Rena (William McKee Logsdon IV) Logsdon of Dawson Springs and Kristy Ann (Abraham Stuart Galloway) Galloway of Madisonville; two sisters, Linda Ann Bowles of Nebo and Brenda Gail (Clyde) Young of Nebo; a brother, Larry Wayne (Melba) Vincent of Providence; three grandchildren, Lesley Shea Logsdon, William McKee (Britni) Logsdon V, and Bradley Hunter (Rachel) Williams; and two great-grandchildren, Brayleigh Rena Logsdon and Miles Rysk Logsdon, a sweet new baby that is expected to arrive this week.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Wanda Faye Evitts at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Piney Grove Cemetery in Caldwell County, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating.
Beshear Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be William Logsdon IV, Bradley Williams, David Martin, William Logsdon V, Abraham Stuart Galloway, and Glenn Vincent.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
