Sarah Louise Norvell, 87, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born February 18, 1935, in Muhlenberg County to the late Homer Thomas and Leota Stanley Thomas. She was also proceeded in death her husband, Roy Norvell; one son, Mickey Norvell; seven brothers, Ben Thomas, B.E. Thomas, Robert Thomas, Jasper Thomas, Raymond Thomas, Major Thomas, and Jewell Thomas; and one great grandson, Lincoln Thomas Norvell.
She was a Pharmacy Tech at Madisonville Regional Medical Center. She was also a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed bowling with her family, sewing, and crafting.
She is survived by her three sons, Dennis W. (Carmelta) Norvell of Cape Coral, FL, Charles R. (Tammie) Norvell of Lexington, KY, and Larry D. Norvell of Madisonville; one sister, Barbara Hawkins of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Tracey) Norvell of Cape Coral, Bradley T. (Wendy) Norvell of Charlotte, NC, Ashley (Adam) Rodgers of Lexington, and Sarah Ann (Jessica) Norvell of Madisonville; and seven great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Len Young officiating.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Kay Groves for her loving care to Louise.
Memorial contributions can be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
