Karen Sue Teague Coy, 66, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was born May 23, 1955, in Madisonville to Edward Teague and Helen Davis Teague.
Karen was a devout Christian and a member of First Assembly Church in Madisonville. She was an HR specialist for RMC. She loved playing and spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, playing Aggravation with her mother and sisters, being at the beach, and listening to the waves. She had a tenacious spirit that spread her kindness and warmth to everyone she loved.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Charles “Buddy” Coy, Jr.; her daughter, Amber (Gavi) Hogart Begtrup of Cincinnati, OH; her sisters, Judy Teague of Hopkinsville, KY and Rita (Terrell) Cartwright of Anton, KY; and her grandchildren, Aurora Begtrup, Delilah Begtrup, and Leif Begtrup.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be JR Tomberlin, Troy Johnson, Hollis Teague, Rocky Gamblin, Trent Teague, and Roger Davis.
Masks will be required due to COVID.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
