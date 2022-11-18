DAWSON SPRINGS — Jean Dale Purdy, 74, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation in Dawson Springs. Ms. Purdy was born May 26, 1948, to Thomas Eugene Jennings and Helen Josephine Brown Jennings. She was a retired CNA who worked in nursing at several area nursing facilities and Outwood Rescare. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Clyde Newman Purdy; and brother, Ricky Jennings.
She is survived by three daughters, Sheila Purdy, Becky Purdy, and Kim Purdy of Dawson Springs; two sons, Kevin Purdy (Amanda) and Frankie Purdy (Jessica) of Dawson Springs; one brother, Lawrence Jennings (Patsy) of Dawson Springs; two sisters, Rita Bratcher (James) of Providence and Susie Baker of Dawson Springs; 12 grandchildren, Dani, Shannon, Joseph, Javin, Austin, Kayla, McKinzee, Harleigh, Kane, Lane, Brian, and Will; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs. Rev. Danny Earl will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Lafayette Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home in Dawson Springs.
Active Pallbearers include Kevin Purdy, Frankie Purdy, Kane Purdy, Lawrence Jennings, Jason Lynn, and Thomas Jennings. Honorary Pallbearers include Jericho Vannoy and Jonathan Stevens.
Mrs. Purdy’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. CST Friday, November 18, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
