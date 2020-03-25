Tommy Dale McCarty, 64, of Madisonville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Survivors include his sons, Tommy, Johnny, Hanson and Jesse.
Private graveside service: Noon Thursday at Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Tommy Dale McCarty, 64, of Madisonville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Survivors include his sons, Tommy, Johnny, Hanson and Jesse.
Private graveside service: Noon Thursday at Westside Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.