Reggie Thomas Lee, 75, of Mortons Gap passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born in Madisonville on Sept. 9, 1943, to the late Earl Thomas Lee and Nevejene Almon Lee.
Mr. Lee was a member of First Baptist Church in Mortons Gap and was a Mason and a Shriner.
He had was retired from Lewis Bakery and was the owner of Shelter Insurance in Mortons Gap.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Ann Lee, in 2017.
Mr. Lee is survived by his two children, Emily Decobert and her husband, Benjamin, of Prestonsburg and Eric Thomas Lee and his wife, Tammie, of White Plains; one sister, Ianthe Daugherty and her husband, Earl, of Somerset; one brother, Gary Lee and his wife, Janice, of Mortons Gap; five grandchildren, Kristen Lee, Brandon Lee, Natalie Ipock, Brandon Hall and Jarissa Tailor; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap with Bro. George Brooks officiating, and burial will be private at a later date. Visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
