William Olin “Bill” Summers, 76, of Evansville, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He was born January 4, 1946, in Madisonville, to the late James Leslie and Madie Bell (Turner) Summers.
Bill was a graduate of West Hopkins High School in 1964. He worked at Whirlpool where he retired after 43 years. Bill enjoyed staying at the cabin, shooting guns, and astronomy. He loved UK basketball.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Tammy (David) Austin; son, William Brian (Sheila) Summers; grandchildren, Kelly Modlin, Brandi and Brittany Pitt; seven great-grandchildren; and sisters, Iris Lovan, Kay Robertson, and Karen Bone.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Summers, Sr. and Charles Arnold Summers.
The family will have a memorial service at Richland Baptist Church, 7035 Beulah Rd., Madisonville, KY 42431 Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Brother Jim Lantrip officiating. Ziemer Funeral Home East Chapel, 800 S. Hebron Ave., Evansville is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 12251 US 41, Suite C, Evansville, IN 47725.
Condolences may be made online at www.ziemerfuneralhome.com.
