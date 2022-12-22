Arthur Harvey Parker, 71, of Madisonville died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: wife, Adia (Cobb) Parker, and sons, Greg Parker and Marty Parker.
Service: Noon Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville, with Military Rites performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
