Steven Ross “Steve” Bourland, 59, of Madisonville, KY, passed February 3, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born November 13, 1961 in Madisonville to the late James Bourland and Pearl Vannoy Bourland. He was also preceded in death by, James “Jim” and Harold, Linda, Nancy, Kathy, and Janie Vannoy and Jim Hawkins.
Steve worked at Wal-Mart and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He loved to sing, dance, and never met a stranger. He loved to go junking.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Valerie “Kaye” Bourland; three daughters, Jana Sherman of Madisonville, Starla Bourland of Madisonville, and Kasey Faughn of Washington State; son, Steven Bourland, Jr. of Providence, KY; two sisters, Sandy Walker of Madisonville and Karen (Wesley) Holmes of Dalton, KY; three brothers, Kenny (Kay) Bourland of Madisonville, Jerry (Sherry) Bourland of Earlington, KY, and Donald “Duck” (Julie) Bourland of Madisonville; ten grandchildren, Chelsea, Cameron, Caleb, Serenity, Austin, Justin, Braydon, Peyton, Joe, and Damien; two great grandchildren Isaac and Brylee; several nieces and nephews; and beloved Buster.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, February 5, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Shelia Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Hopkins County Honor Guard will perform military rites at the graveside.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Orange, James Arnold, Joe Vanhook, Nuntawood Smith, Ricky Terry, and Henry Daugherty.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
