CALVERT CITY — Joyce Ruth Calvert, 87, of Calvert City, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023. From the very beginning, she did not have an easy life, beginning with an early tragedy that took her parents away. She had every right to be angry and mistrustful of everyone, but she was so much the opposite. Loving, caring, and empathetic, she always considered others before herself. She gave whatever of herself that she could, whenever she could, and often did it anonymously. Some may think that she was blessed to have been born that way, but based on her ability to pass along those traits to her children, she would, no doubt, credit her faith in God and the two amazing women that raised her, her grandmother, Elizabeth, and her aunt, Ruth.
She was generous and kind, and always saw the best in people. She had the wisdom to know when someone needed a warm hug, a kind word, a gentle push in the right direction, or a swift kick in the pants! Witty and quick with a joke, she was always the fun grandma, and everyone enjoyed her energy. She was always inspiring those around her to be better.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra “Sandy” White, and her husband of 70 years, James “Jimmy” Calvert.
She is survived by her children, Keith Calvert (Nisi) of Woodridge, Illinois, James “Jamie” Calvert (Debbie) of Beaumont, Texas, Gary Calvert of Calvert City, Russell Calvert (Sara) of Montgomery, Illinois, and Paula Johnson (John) of Marshalltown, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for both Joyce and Jim Calvert will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church, 4855 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is handling the arrangements for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.