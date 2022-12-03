NORTONVILLE — Minnie Ann White, 88, of Nortonville passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born November 6, 1934, to the late John James and Nellie (Stanley) Rodgers of Nortonville. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Nortonville, and often read her Bible through each day. She enjoyed flowers and plants and gardening. She loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elijah “Jr.” White, and son, Junior Thomas White.
Survived by her children, Jo Nell Hunt of Sacramento, Rita (Dave Hanor) Hunt of Nortonville, Ronnie (Diane Washburn) White of Charleston, Bobby (Angie) White of Nortonville, and Jason (Dawn) Hunt of Madisonville; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ruby (Alvin) Hook, Becky Gilkey, Maudie (Joe) Upchurch, Eddie (Bonnie) Rodgers, and Charles (Linda) Rodgers.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
