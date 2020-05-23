Verl Elvis Scheer IV, 35, of Providence, passed away from an accident on May 20, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ashley (Noffsinger) Scheer; grandmother JoAnne Fuchs; parents Verl E. Scheer Jr. and Laurie (Chapman) Scheer; children Makayla Noffsinger, Lucas Scheer, Kelsey Conrad, Nathan McGregor and Breanna Scheer; brothers Jessie Scheer, Carl Sheer and Warren Scheer; sisters Leah Blanford, Nina Gibson and Virginia Scheer; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother, Luther Gabriel Scheer.

Verl was a self-contractor and member of Star of Bethlehem Church.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Kirby Funeral Chapel, and also at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, with Brother Bob Allen officiating services at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.joneskirby.com.