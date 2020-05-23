Verl Elvis Scheer IV, 35, of Providence, passed away from an accident on May 20, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ashley (Noffsinger) Scheer; grandmother JoAnne Fuchs; parents Verl E. Scheer Jr. and Laurie (Chapman) Scheer; children Makayla Noffsinger, Lucas Scheer, Kelsey Conrad, Nathan McGregor and Breanna Scheer; brothers Jessie Scheer, Carl Sheer and Warren Scheer; sisters Leah Blanford, Nina Gibson and Virginia Scheer; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Luther Gabriel Scheer.
Verl was a self-contractor and member of Star of Bethlehem Church.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Kirby Funeral Chapel, and also at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, with Brother Bob Allen officiating services at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Chapel. Burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.