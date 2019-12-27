Joyce Cannon, 83 of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 in Madisonville.
She was born July 15, 1936 in Hardin Co., KY to the late Russell South Burkhead and Helen Nacke Burkhead. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Chester Cannon and one sister, Phyllis Burkhead.
Joyce was vice president for Kentucky Bank and Trust. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church most of her life following and supporting her husband Chester. She met the love of her life when she was 14 at church camp. She enjoyed crafts in her spare time.
She is survived by one son, Mark (Doreen) Cannon of Madisonville; one sister, Judy (Steven) Gray of Louisville, KY; one grandson, Nicholas (Beulah)Cannon of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Becky Zahrte officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Cannon, Kyle Compton, Doug Cooper, Bill Cooper, Tom Jones, and Rick Pryor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
