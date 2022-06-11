EARLINGTON — Sheila Darlene Goode, 61, of Earlington died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home of natural causes. Sheila was a bar manager at various places.
Survivors: daughter, Sierra Dawes; brothers, Timothy “Bucky” (Tracy) Goode and Rodney (Stephanie) Abbott; and sister, Tammy (John) Zarnowiecki.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial: New Barren Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
