EARLINGTON — Alec Kevin Trover, 31, a native of Earlington, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, of natural causes. Alec was born June 21, 1991, in Madisonville, and graduated from Hopkins County Central High School in 2010. He had a strong interest in music and attended some college at the Art Institute in Nashville, Tennessee. He was working in Louisville for General Electric at the time of his death. Alec was a loving son, brother, and uncle. In addition to music, Alec enjoyed and cherished the company of his family and his many nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Trover, also of Earlington.
Alec is survived by his grandparents, Claude and Christena Killman; mother, Kelly Trover; brother, Collin Trover; and sister, Haley Strickland.
A private memorial service was held at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington to commemorate his life and a private burial will be held at a later date.
