HOPKINSVILLE -- Robert "Bob" Baumeister, 81, of Hopkinsville, died Saturday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, he was born June 30, 1938, the son of the late Donald FJ Baumeister and the late Louise (Voden) Baumeister Miothe.
He was an automotive mechanic for over 50 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. He was a life member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Hopkinsville and a life member of the Hopkinsville Moose Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Baumeister.
Survivors include his special friend, Margaret McGhee of Pembroke; his sons, Gary Baumeister of White Plains, Ray (Sandra) Baumeister of Madisonville, and Alan Baumeister of Jasper, Indiana; his daughter, Lynn (Lloyd) Skinner of Dearborn Heights, Michigan; his sisters, Joann Maul of Allen Park, Michigan, and Lorriane (Edward) Brie of Lake Orion, Michigan; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.