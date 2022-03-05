Thomas Lindon Davis, 64, of Clarksville, TN, died on January 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Davis, and his daughter, Danielle Davis.
