DAWSON SPRINGS — Otis Harold Gentry, 88, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Mr. Gentry was born Dec. 28, 1933, to Otis Franklin Gentry and Mary Ressie Williams Gentry. He married Nancye Piper Aug. 20, 1962. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Mr. Gentry was employed with Terry Brothers Lumber Co. and in 1967 went to work with Bass & Co., relocating to Mattoon, Illinois, where he lived for 12 years and was transferred to Knoxville, Tennessee in 1979. He then retired and moved to Florida for 18 years.
Otis was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years, Nancye; a son, James H. Gentry; and his brothers and sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Beverly (Steve) Renfro of Dawson Springs and Nancye A. Hays of Washington State; son, John A. (Dayla) Gentry of Neoga, Illinois; grandchildren, Tara Huddleston, Stacey Guill, Isaac Hays, Wendi Gibson, John A. Gentry, Jr., Mark Gentry, Andrew Gentry, Corey Gentry, Daniel Gentry, and Jessica Gentry; along with multiple great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.