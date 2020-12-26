Darrell Engelhardt, 89, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN. He joined Bev his loving wife and best friend of 66 years at the feet of their loving Lord and Savior.
He was born April 21, 1931 in Browns Valley, MN to the late Rev. August Engelhard and Margaret Engelhard. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby and Kenneth; and grandson Marcus Brown.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. He was a Korean War Navy veteran and was awarded a medal while serving as a Flight Engineer in a Patrol Bomber seaplane squadron. He was a former claims manager and adjuster for Meridian Insurance in Madisonville and worked for many years in maintenance for First Presbyterian Church. He was a Kentucky Colonel and also a member of the VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, photography, and yard work but most of all spending time with his family.
Darrell is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Marty) Wiedemer of State College, PA; one son, Mark (Sharon) Engelhardt of Madisonville; a granddaughter, Kacy (Matt) Parker; a great granddaughter, Rhyan Parker and a great grandson Kylan Parker.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Lon Lorton officiating. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Following the guidelines set forth by the governor, capacity at the visitation and service is limited to 50%.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Session of First Presbyterian Church.
Memorial donations if preferred in lieu of flowers may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville or to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.