Douglas Eugene Keen, 76, of St. Charles died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita Payne Keen; children, Grant Keen, Chris Keen, Steve Keen and Darla Keen; and step-children, Brad Payne and Mike Payne.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Living Word Christian Center in St. Charles. Burial: Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.