GEORGETOWN — Geraldine “Gerry” Craft, born July 21, 1929, in Badger, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family (near and far) on Aug. 13, 2020, in Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Thomas “Tommy” Craft Sr.; and parents Glen and Alice Kleckner.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Craft Jr. (Janie); two daughters, Susan Craft and Cathy (Rich) Crabtree; three grandchildren, Karen (Caleb) Newcomb, Jason Craft and Marc Arnaez; two great-grandsons, Dalton and Braxton Carpenter; three step-great-granddaughters, Kirsten, Harley Jo and Maisie Newcomb; and two sisters, Mary Ann (Neil) Orange and Katie (Bill) Hopkins.
Her memory includes her nieces and nephews, Sharon (Steve) Williams, Neil Orange Jr., Gary (Judy) Orange, Salijo (Ben) McMechen and Craig (Terri) Orange, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gerry was an avid reader, miniaturist, and enjoyed working with needlework. Her professional career as a bookkeeper kept her busy with Coles Office Supply Co., W M Hales Mine Supply Co., Fowler Turner Lumber Co. and Ram-Zee Welding Inc. Her legacy is one of love and commitment of family above anything else.
The family would like to thank Gerry’s devoted caregiver, Beverly Tackett, and the entire staff of Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US-62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or the donor’s charity of choice.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Francis de Sales Church in Georgetown, with graveside services in Madisonville, both at a later date.
Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com and/or www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Our family wishes to thank Johnson’s Funeral Home of Georgetown and Harris Funeral Home of Madisonville.
