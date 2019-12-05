Frank Eugene Langdon, 87, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born February 20, 1932 in Owen County, IN to the late John Langdon and Mella Wilson Langdon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lois Langdon; daughter, Lois Walp; two sons, Glendell Phelps and Leonard "Buddy" Phelps; eight siblings; and three grandchildren.
Frank was a US Army veteran and retired from Buckhorn. He loved eating, western films, and just loved people, period. He married Mary, took 7 children, and brought so much care and love. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by three daughters, Clarica (Richard) Tielking of Knightstown, IN, Earleen (Edward) Davis of Madisonville, and Debra Shelton of Nortonville, KY; one son, Edgar (Jennifer) Griffith of Madisonville; twenty-six grandchildren; fifty-eight great grandchildren; and forty-eight great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Knight officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 11:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Frank Phelps, Calvin Milum, Austin Tielking, Michael Davidson, Greg Tielking, and Alan Milum. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Shelton, Bobby Tielking, Tim Milum, and David Milum.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.