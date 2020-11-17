Windell Wayne Vandiver, 69, of White Plains passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Sherri McCay Vandiver; daughters, Keri Russell, Tabitha Vandiver and Wendy Gary; sisters, Dottie Gower, Shirley Ramsey, June Cartwright and Marie Vandiver.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
