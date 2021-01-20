Peggy Elizabeth Smith Dalton, 71, of Nebo, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was born in Redfield, Arkansas, on March 5, 1949, to the late Claude T. and Florence E. Smith. Mrs. Dalton was a member of New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville and a homemaker. In 1972, she moved from Arkansas to Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Susie Jo Smith Loyd; and one brother, Tedford Sydney Smith.
Mrs. Dalton is survived by her husband, Clarence Dalton Sr. of Nebo; two children, Vickie Williams and her husband, David, of Madisonville and Clarence Clifton Dalton Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of White Plains; one sister, Mary Modlin of Madisonville; two brothers, Jack Smith and Elijah Beaty Smith, both of Arkansas; five grandchildren, Dakota Dalton, Shantele Williams, Alicia Dalton, Julie Dalton and Ramey Dalton; three great-grandchildren, Layton Dalton, Kinsley Hughlett and Layne Thomas Mendoza; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at New Abundant Fellowship Church in Nortonville with Bro. Brad Payne officiating and burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday until service time at the church.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.