Orean Smith, 89, of Dawson Springs, passed away on December 3, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. Ms. Smith was born in Dawson Springs, on December 2, 1932 to Earl Fork and Ora Houston Fork. She was a 1950 graduate of Nortonville High School and she worked for many years as a bookkeeper at several places including Dawson Colleries, Island Creek Coal and several local banks. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a devoted member of the Lake Grove General Baptist Church. She was a bookkeeper for the General Baptist Association of Churches, and she was a member of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” and Carole Smith, of Dallas, Texas; grandson, Jimmy (Lori) Smith, of San Antonio, Texas; and three grandchildren, Harrison David Smith (age 10), Eliza Jean Smith (age 8) and Sage Evelyn Smith (age 6).
She is preceded in death by her parents; and beloved husband, Harold Ray Smith; brother, William Fork; and sister, Mary Dean Littlejohn.
A visitation for Orean Smith will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with the Rev. Charles Brooks and Rev. J. W. Haire officiating. Burial will follow at the Lake Grove Cemetery, St. Charles.
Pallbearers include Jimmy Littlejohn, Joe Gamblin, John Lewis, Jimmy Smith, Doug Littlejohn and Darrell Coffman.
Ms. Smith’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly encouraged.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
