Linda Pleasant, 71, of Mortons Gap, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1948, in Drakesboro, to the late Margie J. Jones Howell and Harry Howell, Sr.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lee Barnes; daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Gary Anthony; son, Clayton Love; sisters, Diana Daugherty and Joana Shelton; brother, Harold Howell; and her grandsons, Chad Eugene Love and Keenan Lynn Forbes II.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Keenan) Forbes, of Madisonville and Connie Love, of Mortons Gap; sister, Debbie (James) Kelley, of Sebree; brother, Harry (Debbie) Howell, Jr., of Mortons Gap and Larry Howell, of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Amanda Carlton, of Madisonville, Regina Bashant, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Gary Bo Anthony, of Tennessee, Justina Anthony and Harold Anthony, of White Plains; 19 great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter, Freysa Lee Eris Tindle; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
