Barbara Jo (McCurry) Lancaster, 73, of Sebree, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Henderson on Jan.21, 1947, to the late Joe Nelson and Alyene (Ashby) McCurry.
Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one sister, Martha Jean Cooksey.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Randy Corbett; one son, Tony Cleveland, of Sebree; three grandchildren, Jake Cleveland (Ashli Daniel), Gracen Cleveland, Whitney Meredith (Jeremy); four great-grandchildren, Axel Cleveland, Jaxon Buchanan, Anthony King, Shauna King; one brother, Johnny McCurry (Terri), of Madisonville; nieces and nephews, George Cooksey, Jerimiah Cooksey, Robin Morck (Dan), Kelly Bearden (Clint), and Ben McCurry (Kayla).
Services will be Private. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Dr. Bob Hardison will officiate. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Breaking Bread Ministries PO Box 1821 Madisonville, KY 42431.
