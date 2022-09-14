ST. CHARLES — Brenda Croft Qualls Knight, 78, of St. Charles, KY, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her residence.
She was born February 6, 1944, in Nortonville, KY to the late James Croft and Rachel Smith Croft. She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lee, her brother Gaylon Croft, her first husband Ray Qualls, and her second husband, Lee Knight.
Brenda liked to fish, and play games on her computer, and she loved her hummingbirds.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert Qualls (Dwight) Blanford, of Florida, and Michael Qualls of Kansas; a brother, Marlon (Monica) Croft of California; a granddaughter, Lindsey Smith, four great-grandchildren, and her dear family friend Mark Kelly.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Madisonville Chapel with Rev. Dennis Mayfield officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday and after 11 a.m. Friday until the service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robert Qualls Blanford, Michael Qualls, Dwight Blanford, Brian Suttles, Donnie Suttles, and Jason Phelps.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
