Carolyn Capps, 64, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at her home. She was formerly employed as a press operator for Clayton Printing and was an active member of Hanson United Methodist Church.
Survivors: son, Mike Capps, and brothers, William “Tank” (Karen) Renfro and Steve “Hog” (Beverly) Renfro.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Hanson United Methodist Church. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
